The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development says it has begun disciplined digital practice to end paper-based processes within the ministry.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, said this during the launching of the “Enterprise Content Management system (ECMS)” in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the achievement will eliminate manual bottleneck, shorten approval cycles, and strengthen services delivery across all units of the ministry.

“For the country as a whole, this unified platform also guarantees national sovereignty of our digital infrastructure. From this point forward, the era of paper-based processing within this Ministry must give way to disciplined digital practice.

“All official correspondence therefore, should henceforth be routed through [email protected] or [email protected],” he said.

Speaking at the event, Didi Walson- Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, commended the leadership of the ministry for the foresight and applauded the directors and staff for embracing change.

“It is a pleasure to be here today at the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development for the official launch of the Enterprise Content Management System.

“In a sector where safety, accuracy, and timeliness were non-negotiable, relying on paper files that occasionally developed wings of their own is no longer sustainable.

“In a technically intensive Ministry where documentation underpins safety standards and international obligations, choosing to go digital is not just progressive but essential,” she said.

According to her, the ministry occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s national development architecture, enabling connectivity, trade, tourism, security, and technological advancement.

“Today’s event is far more than deployment of a digital system, but a statement of intent by a Ministry whose mandate spans aviation regulation, airport development, air transport services, meteorology, and the expanding aerospace ecosystem.

“With today’s launch, I am pleased to formally welcome the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development into the growing community of ECMS users across the Federal Civil Service.

“You are joining a movement that is discovering, sometimes as a pleasant surprise, that digital files do not hide in cupboards, disappear into drawers, or wait patiently for someone to remember where they were kept,” she said.

Mrs Walson- Jack explained that the deployment of the ECMS on the 1Gov Cloud platform of the Federal Government represents a fundamental shift in how public service business was conducted.

She said the ministry would benefit from secure digital records, automated workflows, electronic approvals, interoperability, and real-time collaboration through the new system.

She added that decisions would be driven by timely access to information rather than by the physical location of a file.

“This milestone places the Ministry firmly on track to meet the Federal Government’s directive for full digitalisation of work processes by 31 December 2025.

“It also directly advances Pillar Five of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25), which prioritises the digitalisation of work processes across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“This achievement aligns squarely with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which envisions a public service that is efficient, accountable, responsive, and digitally enabled,” she said.

NAN