President Bola Tinubu has assured Siemens Energy, the technical contractor handling the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), of the government’s full commitment to improving the country’s electricity supply and enhancing livelihoods.

The President also directed the expansion of some major transformer substations from two to three phases to boost the country’s power supply.

During a meeting at the State House with a delegation from Siemens Energy, led by Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, Mr Tinubu emphasised that the power sector remains central to stimulating the economy, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to Mr Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Nigerian government and Germany had earlier in December 2023 signed an agreement to accelerate the Siemens power project.

Mr Tinubu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz witnessed the signing of an accelerated performance agreement for the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The agreement aims to expedite the implementation of the PPI, a project focused on improving Nigeria’s electricity supply.

The PPI, formerly known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap Initiative, was the outcome of the visit of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Abuja in August 2018. An agreement was signed between the governments of Nigeria and Germany in 2019 to improve the power sector.

Mr Tinubu, since assuming office, has consistently advocated the accelerated realisation and expansion of the PPI. To achieve this, the project has been a major focal point in three rounds of bilateral discussions at several meetings between the president and the German Chancellor, in New Delhi, Abuja and Berlin.

Speaking on Monday, the president said that the completion of the phased power project will give Nigeria a place of pride on the continent by harnessing the latent potential in human and material resources across various sectors.

“There is no industrial growth or economic development without power. I believe that power is the most significant discovery of humanity in the last 1,000 years.

“I appreciate the partnership on the initiative. The progress of the project to date is notable, and we can feel it. But it is not where we want it to be. We appreciate the support and commitment of the German government and Siemens. The investment you are making and your commitment align with the future of this country.

“Our education, our health care and our transportation all depend on energy and without power, it is an impossible objective. We are taking it very seriously,” Mr Tinubu said.

“We are all inspired and happy. This is what we want to achieve on the continent. We want everyone to see the glory of our economic recovery and banishment of poverty.”

The Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, said under the pilot phase (phase zero), the country has achieved significant infrastructure upgrades and capacity enhancements that are already impacting grid stability and reliability across the country.

He added that Siemens Energy has successfully delivered and commissioned 10 units of 132/33kV mobile substations.

“Three units of 75/100MVA transformers, and seven units of 60/66MVA transformers across key load centres nationwide, which have added 984mv of transmission capacity to the grid,” he said.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, stated that the completion of the PPI will enhance Nigeria’s ease of doing business, create more jobs for the youth, and reduce poverty.

The meeting, according to the statement, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the Special Adviser on Energy, Olu Verheijen.