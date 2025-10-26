Nigerian Breweries Plc has reported group revenue of ₦1.04 trillion for the nine months ended 30 September 2025.

This marks a 48 per cent growth compared with ₦703 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

The company confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, contained in its unaudited financial results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company’s cost of sales rose from ₦495 billion in 2024 to ₦627 billion in 2025.

Marketing, distribution, and administrative expenses increased by 38 per cent from ₦184 billion to ₦254 billion due to expanded brand and sales activities.

Uaboi Agbebaku, company secretary and legal director, said the firm’s performance reflected resilience amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

He said the company achieved strong topline and operational growth despite high inflation, rising input costs, and pressure on consumer spending.

Mr Agbebaku noted that the company consolidated its market leadership through product premiumisation, competitiveness, and enhanced route-to-market strategies.

He said the Group’s revenue grew by 47 per cent, supported by pricing adjustments and the strong performance of its premium portfolio.

Operating profit improved significantly, driven by cost management and supply chain efficiencies, while net profit rose by 157 per cent due to lower finance costs.

He added that the 2024 Rights Issue programme contributed significantly to the Group’s positive turnaround in profitability compared to the previous year.

Mr Agbebaku stated that the third quarter of 2025 saw a seasonal demand decline and a one-off impairment charge linked to the integration of Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Ltd.

He said these factors led to a net loss in the quarter.

However, he expressed optimism that a rebound was expected in the final quarter due to festive season demand.

Mr Agbebaku said the board expected the full-year results to remain positive.

He appreciated shareholders for their unwavering support, which had enabled the company to navigate challenges and maintain a path towards sustained growth.

(NAN)