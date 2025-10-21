A delegation of Nigerian capital market stakeholders has engaged financial institutions and digital asset experts in Switzerland’s “Crypto Valley” to explore blockchain-based investment opportunities strategically, Nicky Okoye, an Investment Advisor, has said.

The visit, which recently took place in Zurich, Geneva, and Zug in Switzerland, was convened by Mr Okoye, Founder and President of the Global Investment Advisory (GIA) Community.

Mr Okoye, in a statement on Tuesday, said the initiative brought together representatives from Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem, including regulators, investment executives, and fintech innovators.

Supported by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian team was led by the Senate Committee on Capital Markets Chairman Osita Izunaso. Sulaiman Adedokun, Group Chief Executive, Meristem Group, and Elizabeth Ebi, Group Chief Executive, Futureview, were among the Nigerian delegation.

Corporate participants included executives from Meristem Group, Oando Plc, Futureview, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), and CardinalStone Partners.

Building blockchain pathways for Nigerian assets

Across multiple sessions, Mr Okoye said the delegation met with blockchain infrastructure firms, crypto-native institutional investors, and Swiss private banking executives managing tokenised portfolios for global high-net-worth investors and family offices.

One of the sessions, led by Chief Economist of the Swiss Banking Association, Martin Hess, examined how Nigerian assets could be structured for tokenisation and integrated into internationally compliant digital investment products.

Similarly, Axel Lehmann, a former Credit Suisse Chairperson, also offered insights on how African real-world assets could be positioned to attract institutional interest from European markets.

Tokenisation workshops and institutional mapping

Further technical workshops were hosted at EU Business School, Geneva, focusing on tokenising real-world assets from emerging markets. Industry contributors included: Pan Theo Grosse-Ruyken (PTGR AG), Allison Fromm (Foundation for New Creative Economies), Rui Pedro Duarte (Loop Future) and Stef De Jong, Dean, EU Business School

The discussions highlighted how asset-backed digital products could be structured for cross-border investment flows with the support of regulated platforms.

Emerging directions and early commitments

According to the GIA Community, preliminary commitments were made between selected digital asset institutions and Nigerian stakeholders to explore potential asset tokenisation pilots.

Efforts are expected to leverage established infrastructure providers like Noumena Digital and brokerage platforms like Bitcoin Suisse as technical partners.

Mr Okoye said the engagement reflects a growing interest in positioning Nigerian investment assets within emerging global digital markets.

“Tokenisation is becoming a core part of how future capital flows will be structured. He stated that our engagements in Zug and across Switzerland aim to ensure Nigeria is not left behind in that evolution,” he stated.