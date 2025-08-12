Ethiopian Airlines Group and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a mandate letter to finance what is set to become Africa’s largest airport — a mega aviation hub in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, designed to transform air connectivity on the continent.

The agreement, signed on 11 August, appoints the AfDB as the Initial Mandated Lead Arranger (IMLA) for the project’s financing. Under the deal, the Bank will provide $500 million in loans and lead efforts to mobilise additional funds for the greenfield facility, located 40 kilometres south of Addis Ababa in Abusera.

Ethiopian Airlines said when completed, the new airport will have an initial capacity of 60 million passengers annually, with potential expansion to 110 million, placing it among the largest aviation hubs in the world. It will complement the existing Bole International Airport, which will continue to handle domestic flights, while the new hub serves as the central gateway for all international passenger and cargo traffic.

“This marks a decisive step toward realising a world-class pan-African gateway that will boost intra-African trade, regional integration, tourism, and global connectivity,” said Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

AfDB president, Akinwumi Adesina, described the deal as “a proud moment for African aviation and infrastructure,” noting its alignment with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Single Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Beyond expanding air travel capacity, the Bishoftu project is envisioned as the anchor for a wider “aerotropolis” — an integrated airport city expected to stimulate regional development, enhance logistics, and create tens of thousands of jobs.

The announcement comes as Ethiopian Airlines advances its 2040 growth strategy focused on network expansion, infrastructure investment, and workforce development. The carrier, Africa’s largest and most profitable airline, reported a record $7.6 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, after carrying 19 million passengers.

Founded 79 eight decades ago, Ethiopian Airlines now operates flights to more than 160 destinations across five continents and has won the Skytrax “Best Airline in Africa” award for eight consecutive years.