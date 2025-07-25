The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday said a vandal was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise transmission tower 34 along the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kV transmission line in Ebonyi State.

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Friday morning, noted that the incident occurred on 19 July.

Ms Mbah said the body of the electrocuted vandal hanging on the tower has since been brought down.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that a vandal was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise transmission Tower 34 along the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kV Transmission Line in Ebonyi State, on 19th July, 2025. The body of the electrocuted vandal hanging on the tower has since been brought down,” the statement said.

She said TCN has consistently warned against such acts, emphasising the potentially fatal consequences of tampering with transmission infrastructure, which carries high voltages critical to national development and poses significant risks to health and safety.

TCN urged the public to protect electricity infrastructure within their vicinity and report any suspicious activity around power installations to security operatives or any TCN offices nationwide.

In recent times, vandalism of the transmission infrastructures and distribution equipment has been a common occurrence in the country.

In January 2025, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said over N9 billion was spent to restore vandalised power infrastructure in the northern part of Nigeria in 2024.

In March, PREMIUM TIMES reported how electricity theft, infrastructure vandalism threatens the country’s power sector.