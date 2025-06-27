The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said it has uncovered an emerging coordinated sabotage campaign being waged by a syndicate of known and faceless actors, both outside and within various levels of the organisation.

The company in a public notice signed by its management on Friday said this group is actively spreading lies and misinformation simply to discredit its leadership and derail the organisation’s ongoing transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company, in line with the mandate of the president.

“Their tactics include planting scandalous and fabricated reports, curated to distract leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of our dedicated workforce and reform-minded Nigerians,” it said.

The NNPC said these are calculated efforts by those who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change clear evidence of the lengths to which they will go to obstruct the transformation of Nigeria’s foremost energy institution.

“We expect a surge of defamatory content in the days and weeks ahead. NNPC Ltd remains undeterred. The transformation is underway, and no amount of sabotage will stop it. We urge our dedicated staff, stakeholders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stay focused, ignore the noise and not be discouraged. We remain on mission,” NNPC said.

In April, President Bola Tinubu sacked the board of the NNPC Ltd, including its GCEO, Mele Kyari, and board chairperson Pius Akinyelure.

The president also approved Bayo Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman. NNPC also announced the appointment of a new 8-member senior management team.

In the same April NNPC sacked the managing directors of the three state-owned refineries. The company also directed management staff with less than a year to retirement to proceed on exit.

