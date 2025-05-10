The Nigeria African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Coordination Office has announced the successful conclusion of the inaugural AfCFTA Hackathon, held during the Science of Trade Conference 2025.

Over the course of three days, 60 innovative teams came together to pitch transformative ideas aimed at enhancing intra-African trade and digital commerce.

The grand finale culminated in the announcement of ExportPlug as the overall winner, securing the ₦20 million grand prize, generously supported by esteemed partners, which include the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Ascend Studios Foundation, GFA Technologies, Amazon Web Services, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. ExportPlug was recognised for its groundbreaking export-enabling platform designed to revolutionise cross-border trade by seamlessly connecting African producers with new markets through smart algorithms and competitive pricing strategies.

The second runner-up was team GET AI, awarded the N10 Million E-Commerce Regulatory Sandbox Innovation Prize (courtesy of NITDA) and recognised for its regulatory sandbox solution that drives intelligent transaction automation across African marketplaces.

The most innovative team was SyncAll, provided Mentorship and special recognition and honoured for its practical and scalable product that enhances digital solutions while preserving African cultural identity.

The AfCFTA Hackathon has created remarkable opportunities for young, innovative Africans to accelerate intra-African trade and support the early implementation of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol. With over 60 teams—each comprising a minimum of four members—15 finalists emerged, and three winners were crowned.

Olusegun Awolowo, National Coordinator of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, added, “The Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office celebrates the groundbreaking success of the AfCFTA Hackathon—an inspiring digital leap igniting youth innovation for continental trade and where innovation met integration. This digital leap drives African solutions for African trade, proving that youth-powered technology is the heartbeat of a united, competitive, and prosperous African market.”

Olusegun Olutayo, Senior Trade Expert and Lead of the AfCFTA Hackathon, remarked, “The first-ever AfCFTA Hackathon in Nigeria marks a bold leap into the future—where digital innovation meets trade policy, empowering Africa’s youth to architect seamless, tech-driven solutions that will power intra-African trade and transform the continent’s economic destiny.”

Inya Lawal, Convener of the Science of Trade Conference, expressed, “We are proud of the over 300 innovative minds from across Africa who participated in the AfCFTA Hackathon. Your energy, intelligence, and commitment to building solutions that strengthen intra-African trade are exactly what the continent needs right now. We’re grateful to the AfCFTA National Coordination Office for leading this visionary initiative, and to our partners—NITDA, Amazon Web Services, GFA Tech, and Ascend Studios Foundation—for championing innovation at scale.”

Salisu Kaka, Director of e-Government and Digital Economy at NITDA, stated, “United by code, driven by ambition, from code to continent, this hackathon ignited the digital engine of the AfCFTA, forging innovative solutions that will power the future of African trade. As Africans, we have demonstrated the power of collective ingenuity in realising the transformative potential of the AfCFTA’s digital trade protocol. We are confident that Africa is the next frontier of digital trade.”

Seun Adeboyejo, Chief Product Officer at GFA Technologies, the Technical Partner to the Nigerian Coordinating Office of AfCFTA, stated, “Congratulations to everyone who participated; you are the true heroes of this movement. GFA Technologies is proud to have played a pivotal role in enabling this transformative initiative. Special thanks to the judges and partners whose dedication made this milestone possible.”

Head of Technical Operations at Cherith-Code Concept, praised the initiative, saying, “Cherith-Code Concept applauds the first-ever AfCFTA Hackathon—unleashing digital ingenuity, empowering youth-led innovation, and igniting Africa’s tech-driven trade revolution. This marks a bold leap towards a smarter, connected, and industrialised continental trading future.”

Nnenna Irebisi – AWS Public Sector Lead, West Africa, said Amazon Web Services is proud to be the technology partner for the inaugural hackathon and hopes to continue to support all the participants in transforming their ideas to actionable change for the continent.

“Personally, I was impressed by the passion for problem solving and dedication shown by all teams that participated in the Hackathon, and left with the fondest memory of the youngest hackathon attendee – the baby of one of the participants, which sparks joy and hope that technology really is a unifier and frontier for change.”

