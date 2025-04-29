TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has recorded N221.61 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2025.
This figure represents a year-on-year decline of 18 per cent when compared with the N269.84 billion posted in the first quarter of 2024.
The company disclosed this in its financial results, which were made available as a corporate disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Tuesday.
It also revealed a loss after tax of N120 million for the period, a 101 per cent decline from the N11.50 billion profit recorded in the same period last year.
|
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Q1 2025 non-oil export increases by 24.75%, valued at $1.791 billion
Profit before tax also saw a significant drop of 93 per cent, from N16.841 billion in the first quarter of 2024 to N1.121 billion in the same period of 2025.
In spite of these declines, TotalEnergies reported growth in its shareholders’ fund, which increased from N59.088 billion in the first quarter of 2024 to N61.380 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, while its share capital remained stable at N169.761 million.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999