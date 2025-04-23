The Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24) on Tuesday held its meetings of ministers in Washington, D.C, on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings.
The meeting was chaired by Pablo Quirno, Secretary of Finance, Argentina; Olawale Edun, Minister of Finance, Nigeria, was First Vice-Chair; and Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of Finance, Pakistan, was Second Vice‑Chair.
The meeting was also attended by the Director of the G-24 Secretariat, Iyabo Masha and special guests such as Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations, World Bank Group; and Patrick Achi, Former Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, and External Advisor to the Bretton Woods at 80 Initiative.
The G24 countries are a group of developing nations that coordinate their positions on international monetary affairs and development, particularly within the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.
They primarily represent the interests of emerging economies in global financial and economic discussions.
