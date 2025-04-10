The African Digital Economy & Inclusivity Conference (AFDEIC 2025) is set to bring together government officials, policymakers, business leaders, tech innovators, academics, and development partners to discuss Africa’s digital economy and the role of artificial intelligence in fostering inclusive growth.

The event themed: ‘AI and Africa’s Digital Economy: Leaving No One Behind’ is scheduled to hold in Abuja from 12 to 14 August.

The organisers, in a statement, said the discussion would explore strategies to bridge Africa’s digital divide, strengthen fintech ecosystems, and drive broadband expansion amid the projection that the digital economy will contribute $180 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2025 and exceed $712 billion by 2050.

Despite rapid growth in fintech, e-commerce, and AI-driven solutions, a 2022 report by the International Telecommunications Union found that 73 per cent of rural Africans lack internet access, limiting their ability to benefit from digital financial services and e-learning platforms.

According to the organisers, AFDEIC, the pan-African digital economy conference, is not just a dialogue but a gathering where stakeholders will develop actionable solutions that address Africa’s digital challenges and unlock the continent’s potential for socio-economic achievement through inclusive policies, ensuring that no one is left behind in digital transformation.

“Discussions will cover AI and big data for economic growth, digital identity systems for cross-border trade, and gender and youth inclusion in the digital workforce. aOther sessions will focus on cybersecurity threats, regulatory challenges, and strategies for expanding broadband and mobile internet access in underserved regions.

“The event will feature high-level keynote sessions, panel discussions, and workshops on AI ethics, blockchain applications, cybersecurity best practices, and digital entrepreneurship,” the statement said.

It said investment and networking forums will provide opportunities for startups, tech firms, and policymakers to connect with investors and development partners.

“A technology exhibition will also showcase innovations from African startups, research institutions, and global tech companies.

“Speakers are expected to include top government officials, executives from major technology firms and fintech startups, representatives from international development organisations, and thought leaders in digital innovation and policy.”

Commenting on the conference, team lead, AFDIEC organising committee, Adedayo Oketola, said, “Despite rapid fintech, e-commerce, and AI-driven advancements, Africa still faces significant digital infrastructure gaps.

“Many rural Africans lack internet access, with millions still unable to benefit from digital financial services and e-learning platforms. This disparity hinders the equitable distribution of opportunities associated with the digital economy and draws attention to the urgency for targeted interventions.

“AFDEIC 2025 would be a defining moment for Africa’s digital economy, offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with policymakers, explore AI’s role in economic inclusion, and forge strategic partnerships that could drive investments in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and fintech.”

The inclusion of AI in Africa’s digital strategy has the potential to revolutionise various sectors, from healthcare to agriculture, education, and governance.

AI applications, combined with big data, can provide unprecedented insights and drive evidence-based decision-making. For instance, AI-powered solutions can optimise agricultural productivity, improve public health responses, and enhance financial services.

However, the adoption of AI in Africa is not without challenges. Limited access to advanced computing resources, concerns about data privacy, and the risk of exacerbating existing inequalities are critical issues that require attention.

“AFDEIC 2025 will explore how AI can be harnessed responsibly and equitably to accelerate development across the continent,” Mr Oketola added.

Another critical focus area of AFDEIC, according to the statement, is cybersecurity, an increasingly pressing concern in the digital age. As Africa’s digital economy grows, so do the risks of cyberattacks, data breaches, and financial fraud.

“Addressing these threats requires comprehensive strategies that include robust legal frameworks, capacity building for cybersecurity professionals, and fostering a culture of digital security awareness.

AFDEIC 2025 will provide a platform for stakeholders to share best practices and innovative solutions to enhance Africa’s resilience against cyber threats,” he added.

The Marketing Lead, AFDEIC, Adetoun Tade, said governments, private sector leaders, development organisations, and investors have been invited to participate as partners, exhibitors, and sponsors.

“The African digital landscape is evolving rapidly, with AI, mobile payments, and blockchain technology reshaping industries from banking to healthcare.

“AFDEIC is where to stay ahead of digital trends that will define Africa’s economic future. Businesses interested in showcasing innovations, hosting workshops, or exploring investment opportunities in Africa’s digital economy are encouraged to take part,” she said.

