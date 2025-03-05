Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, led other eminent Nigerians to the venue of the groundbreaking ceremony of First Bank’s new 40-storey headquarters at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

The Vice President was received by Femi Otedola, businessman and chair of the First Holding Company.

Mr Shettima attended the ceremony alongside Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the founder of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote; co-founders of the Chagoury Group, Gilbert and Roland Chagoury; Deji Adeleke; among other dignitaries.

The project, set to become Nigeria’s tallest building, marks a significant milestone for the financial institution.

The bank said that the groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of a transformative journey that reinforces FirstBank’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

It added that the new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions FirstBank as a leader in sustainable banking practices.

Olusegun Alebiosu, CEO, FirstBank Group, said, “We are proud to mark this significant milestone in our journey towards excellence. Our new Head Office is envisioned as a world-class structure that represents our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability. We believe that this development will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and development across Africa, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The vice president, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the event, expressed the commitment of the Tinubu administration towards industrialisation, innovation, sustainable development, and growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

