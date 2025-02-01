The Naira further appreciated in the official market on Friday, trading at N1,474.78 to the Dollar.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange official forex trading platform revealed that the Naira gained N11.17.

This represents a 0.7 per cent increase compared to the previous day’s trading figure on Thursday, when the local currency closed at N1,485.95 to the Dollar.

Trading in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Forex window on Friday saw a high of N1,495.01 and a low of N1,447.50.

The Naira has remained stable against the US Dollar since December 2024, supported by sustained reforms from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The reforms aimed at ensuring transparency in the foreign exchange (FX) market.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the 2025 Monetary Policy Forum, stated that recent reforms in the FX segment had continued to attract foreign investments.

Mr Cardoso reassured that the apex bank would sustain efforts to ensure continued inflows.

(NAN)

