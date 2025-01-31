The Naira further appreciated at the official market on Thursday trading at the N1,485.95 to a Dollar.
Data from the FMDQ Security Exchange official forex trading platform revealed that the Naira gained N24.77.
This represents a 1.6 per cent gain when compared to the previous day’s trading figure on Wednesday when Naira closed trading at N1,510.72 to the Dollar.
Trading on the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Forex window on Thursday recorded a high of N1,516.00 and a low of N1470.00.
The Naira has enjoyed relative stability against the US dollar since December 2024 when CBN introduced reforms ensuring transparency in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market.
The apex bank on Tuesday in Abuja introduced more measures, leading to additional health for the local currency.
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, on Wednesday also announced final verification process for the payment of remaining 2.4 billion Dollars FX backlog to their owners.
(NAN)
