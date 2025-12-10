Top leaders in the United Arab Emirates, together with global philanthropist Bill Gates, have held high-level engagements with leading African industrialists to explore new avenues for collaboration and drive development efforts across the continent.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the African Business Leaders Delegation to the UAE comprised Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Elizabeth Jack-Rich.

The two-day gathering, which took place from 6 to 7 December, brought executives into direct dialogue with top UAE authorities, where they discussed opportunities to expand economic ties, enhance business cooperation, and support philanthropic projects in Africa.

The delegation’s mission focused on reinforcing UAE-Africa cooperation in key areas, including energy, digital connectivity, agriculture, and sustainable development.

During the visit, the leaders met with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as well as Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, the group also joined Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a working lunch where discussions centred on new models for long-term partnership between the UAE and African nations.

The itinerary further included a development-focused dialogue with Bill Gates and a series of roundtable sessions with UAE ambassadors and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit was convened by Badr Jafar, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, who later hosted a private dinner that brought together UAE philanthropists and African business leaders to discuss practical pathways for deeper regional cooperation.

Chapter of UAE–Africa

Ms Jack-Rich noted that the discussions opened the door to a renewed phase of collaboration and mutual growth between the UAE and Africa.

She also expressed gratitude to Badr Jafar for facilitating the gathering, as well as to representatives of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other crucial ministries who supported the engagement.

Ms Jack-Rich stated: “It was a surreal and powerful honour to stand in a room shaped by Africa’s most formidable visionaries – Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Mo Ibrahim, and other brilliant leaders driving the continent’s rise.

“In dialogue with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we explored a bold new chapter of UAE–Africa partnership and shared prosperity.”

She emphasised the importance of developing Africa’s infrastructure with confidence, showcasing the continent’s ambitions while adhering to international standards.

Ms Jack-Rich noted that Africa is prepared to lead its own growth and highlighted ongoing efforts to do so at the Elevate Africa conference.

She reiterated her dedication to African-led development, bolstered by strategic global partnerships.

Her appearance as a delegate followed her earlier session at Elevate Africa 2025 in Gaborone, Botswana, where she addressed the topic of “Sustainable Infrastructure for Economic Transformation.”

The delegation’s visit underscores the growing momentum of UAE investments across Africa. Between 2019 and 2023, the UAE invested over $110 billion in the continent, with more than $70 billion allocated to renewable energy and green infrastructure projects.

Recently, the UAE also unveiled a $1 billion ‘AI for Development’ programme aimed at supporting artificial intelligence initiatives in African education, agriculture, and infrastructure.