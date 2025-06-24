Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong on Sunday night hosted a powerful fundraising gala in Lagos, drawing a vibrant crowd of sports icons, entertainers, and philanthropists.

The glamorous evening, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Victoria Island, raised over ₦45 million in support of youth development programmes championed by the Troost Ekong Foundation.

What began as a dinner quickly evolved into something deeper—a collective commitment to invest in the dreams and potential of young Nigerians.

Troost-Ekong, who recently marked ten years of representing the national team, described the event as a continuation of his mission to give back to the country that gave him everything.

“We launched TEF on June 2, 2024, with a simple but powerful mission—to empower young Nigerians through sports, education, and skills development,” he told the audience during a stirring speech.

“In just one year, we’ve reached over 50 schools with 15,000 notebooks, supported multiple orphanages, and invested in emerging creatives like Adams Unusual and David Anthony.”

The evening was attended by some of the biggest names across sectors. Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau, former Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen, and legal luminary Bobo Ajudua were all in attendance.

Football legends such as Joseph Yobo and Brown Ideye shared the space with current national team players Stanley Nwabali and Tolu Arokodare, while stars from the entertainment world, including Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bovi, FunnyBone, Pencil, and Gilmore, added to the star power in the room.

Charity auction

The event, proudly sponsored by global cognac brand Martell and supported by the BFA agency, reached its emotional peak during a charity auction that turned memorabilia into powerful symbols of hope.

A Bukayo Saka signed Arsenal jersey was sold to comedian FunnyBone for ₦5.4 million.

A Declan Rice jersey raised ₦10 million, while a Nigerian national team jersey signed by the 2018 World Cup squad drew the night’s highest bid of ₦27 million from the National Sports Commission Chairman, Shehu Dikko.

Anthony Joshua’s boxing gloves were bought by Phyna for ₦2.5 million, while a striking artwork by Slawn went to Everest Ekong for ₦2.2 million.

Each bid, according to Troost-Ekong, was more than a donation. “This year’s charity match at Mobolaji Johnson Arena brought in ₦10 million in ticket sales and was streamed by over 50,000 viewers,” he said.

“It’s proof that Nigerians care deeply about the future. We are launching Camp NexGen, expanding talent programmes, and laying the groundwork for a world-class TEF Football Academy that integrates sport, education, and vocational training.”

More energy

Adding to the energy of the night was Olympian and social innovator Idara Otu, founder of Let Girls Read, Run, Grow.

She delivered an inspiring address, unveiling the launch of Camp NexGen, a three-day STEAM and sports camp set to be held in Akwa Ibom in partnership with the Foundation.

She described it as a space where campers will build drones, code games, and pitch business ideas—activities designed to turn dreams into actionable plans.

“After hanging up my spikes, I realised I didn’t want to wait until I was old to build a legacy,” she said.

“When kids see these careers come alive, they stop dreaming and start planning.”

As she closed with a bold call to action—“To my fellow millennials, this is OUR moment. We are not the future; we are the present. Let’s build the Nigeria we want to see,” the room responded with resounding applause. As the evening drew to a close with final pledges and quiet celebrations, it became clear that the Troost Ekong Foundation is positioning itself as more than just a charitable initiative.

The organisation is focused on equipping Nigerian children and young adults with the tools, motivation, and opportunities needed to build a better future

