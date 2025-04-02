The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Asue Ighodalo against the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The tribunal, which sat and delivered its judgement in Abuja, affirmed Mr Okpebholo as the winner of the 21 September, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.
At about 7 p.m on Wednesday, the Wilfred Kpochi-led three-member tribunal affirmed the governor’s victory in a unanimous judgement, stressing that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral law.
The PDP and Mr Ighodalo had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Okpebholo and the APC, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities.
The tribunal earlier, in separate judgements, dismissed the petitions filed by the Action Alliance and the Accord Party to challenge Mr Okpebholo’s victory.
