Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy group listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange, has announced its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September, 2025, reflecting production growth, and disciplined execution.

The Group delivered a Profit After Tax of ₦210 billion, a 164% increase from ₦76 billion in the same period of 2024, a performance driven by stronger production volumes, and operational efficiency. While Group revenue declined by 20% year-on-year to ₦2.5 trillion from ₦3.2 trillion in 2024, this was primarily due to reduced gasoline imports following the ramp-up of the Dangote Refinery, a development that has reshaped Nigeria’s refined-product market for good. Gross profit stood at ₦113 billion, representing a 42% decline and reflecting shifts in market dynamics and the Group’s evolving segment mix.

Commenting on the results, Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, stated:

“In the first nine months of 2025, we consolidated the gains achieved following our acquisition of NAOC’s assets last year. Our assumption of operatorship has been transformational, granting us the agility to act decisively and execute with precision in driving production growth and operational efficiency.”

He added that the Group achieved a 59% year-on-year increase in crude oil and gas production, now averaging 38,121 boepd, underscoring the impact of the NAOC acquisition and clear evidence of the beginning of the dawn of unlocking the tremendous value its reserves possess.

During the period the company reported a surge in oil and gas output and continued operational gains, signaling strong momentum across its upstream operations for the nine months ended 30 September. 2025.

To sustain its growth drive, Oando upsized its Reserve-Based Lending (RBL 2) facility to $375 million, strengthening its financial flexibility and supporting the accelerated development of its 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) upstream portfolio. The company also renegotiated key credit facilities on more favorable terms, extending repayment periods to free up liquidity and fund its ongoing drilling programme.

The indigenous energy giant said group production averaged 38,121 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 59% year-on-year, in line with its full-year guidance. The performance was driven by the consolidation of its Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) joint venture interest and improved asset uptime across its operated portfolio. Oando noted that the revamp of its NGL processing plant played a key role in the improved performance, delivering 82% operational uptime and boosting recovery and reliability across production assets. The company also completed the Obiafu-44 gas-condensate well, which was brought onstream in October, and advanced surface facility upgrades to minimize downtime and enhance flow efficiency.

In a bid to expand its regional and global footprint, the company was awarded operatorship of Block KON 13 in Angola, marking its strategic entry into the Kwanza Basin and was selected as the preferred bidder for the Guaracara Refinery in Trinidad & Tobago, signaling its entry into the Caribbean downstream market.

In the downstream, Oando’s trading subsidiary lifted 21 crude cargoes (19.8 MMbbl), up from 15 cargoes (16.7 MMbbl) in the same period last year, following a deliberate strategic pause as the Division rebalanced its portfolio towards higher-margin crude and gas trading opportunities.

With output rising and new international assets in play, analysts say Oando appears firmly on track to consolidate its leadership among Africa’s indigenous oil and gas players, even as it continues to pursue diversification into clean energy and mining ventures.

In its clean energy division, the company advanced its electric mobility, solar, and recycling initiatives, progressing development of a 1.2GW solar PV assembly plant, completing a techno-economic study for a 6MW geothermal pilot, and securing land for a 2,750-ton-per-month PET recycling facility.

Oando’s performance reflects a period of strategic transition, marked by strong profitability and upstream growth despite softer trading revenues. In the same stead, sector peers such as AradelHoldings Plc and Seplat Energy Plc reported higher top-line growth, benefiting from more stable upstream portfolios and consistent production trends.

Aradel Holdings posted ₦368.1 billion in revenue, up 37.2% year-on-year, and ₦146.4 billion in Profit After Tax, reflecting stable production and improved operational efficiency. Similarly, Seplat Energy reported sustained revenue growth and double-digit margins in its half-year results, supported by steady production and a robust gas business.

During the review period, Mrs Folashade Ibidapo-Obe was appointed Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, reinforcing Oando’s governance and compliance framework.

The company also completed the first tranche of its 1.28 billion-share distribution programme, delivering a 5.33% dividend yield to shareholders, its first direct payout in years, as part of a broader plan to restore sustainable shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Oando maintains its full-year production guidance of circa 40,000 boepd, with capital expenditure projected at $120–130 million, focused on drilling, infrastructure optimization, and ESG projects.

Mr Tinubu concluded:

“As we enter the final quarter of 2025, we remain focused on further strengthening our balance sheet, accelerating production growth, expanding our trading footprint, optimising our cash flows, and sustaining long-term value creation.”