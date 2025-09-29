Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering women and vulnerable groups in the State. The governor made this known while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Katsina State Coalition of Women Organisations’ Skills Acquisition Initiative, held Sunday at the Local Government Service Commission Hall, Katsina where he donated N21 million.

Governor Radda described the programme as “a service to humanity.” He commended the Coalition for training 1,050 women across 11 departments in various small-scale businesses over the past eight months. The governor urged the graduates to remain disciplined and focused in running their businesses, stressing that entrepreneurship remains one of the most reliable paths to success. “The small start you are given today can grow into something much greater tomorrow,” the governor encouraged them.

Governor Radda explained that the N21 million donation was the state government’s additional intervention to further strengthen the programme. The governor assured that this was only the beginning, adding that his administration would continue to support women, youths, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the state.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Coalition, Binta Dangani, explained the wide impact of the empowerment initiative. She said that apart from the 1,050 women trained and certified, five outstanding women from each of the 11 departments received ₦10,000 each as start-up capital. She further disclosed that the programme’s reach extended beyond the women participants. Fifty almajirai received uniforms and study materials and were enrolled in school; 50 orphaned children received school uniforms; and 220 married women in Islamiya classes participated in lectures aimed at strengthening family and marriage life.

Mrs Dangani appealed to the governor for support in completing the Coalition’s Islamiya school, which currently has only a fence and partially completed classrooms. She expressed gratitude for the government’s continuous support, stressing that many of the beneficiaries were IDPs who now have a renewed opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity.

In recognition of his dedication to women and youth development, the Coalition presented Governor Radda with the Award of Excellence in Leadership for Women and Youth Development, which was handed over by the Coordinator, Mrs Dangani and members of the Coalition. Also delivering a goodwill message, the Chairman of the Katsina State Hisbah Board, Abu Ammar, urged parents to use empowerment opportunities to instill good morals in their children.

He appealed to women who beg on the streets to abandon the practice and instead embrace dignity and self-reliance through such initiatives. The ceremony was attended by top government officials including the Commissioner of Health, Dr Musa Adamu; member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Albaba; community leaders; and hundreds of beneficiaries. Attendees commended both the Coalition for its initiative and Governor Radda for his commitment to strengthening empowerment programmes across the state.