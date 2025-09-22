OPay Digital Services Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing education in Nigeria with the extension of its ₦1.2 billion Ten-Year Scholarship Programme to Bayero University Kano (BUK). The initiative underscores OPay’s mission to empower young Nigerians by reducing financial barriers to quality education.

The partnership was sealed during the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between OPay and the management of BUK. The agreement positions the students as one of the key beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, which spans 20 tertiary institutions nationwide over a 10-year period.

The Vice Chancellor, Bayero University Kano, Professor Haruna Musa expressed appreciation to OPay for selecting BUK as one of the beneficiary institutions, emphasising that the scholarship scheme will go a long way in easing the financial burden of students who struggle to meet their educational needs.

He said, “We are grateful that OPay has recognised Bayero University Kano as a beneficiary of this laudable scholarship scheme. On behalf of our students and management, I extend our profound appreciation. I assure you that under my leadership, we will continue to open our doors to more collaborations with OPay.

“On a personal note, I am proud to be an OPay account holder because your services are incomparable to any other bank in Nigeria. I encourage you to sustain this momentum, as OPay has become a household name in the country. To our students, I urge you to make effective use of this opportunity and also promote the services of OPay as a way of showing gratitude,” Prof Musa added.

Speaking on behalf of OPay, the Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Mr Itoro Udo, said the company was committed to giving back to society through sustainable social investments. He explained that the scholarship programme, which began in November 2024, is designed to benefit 20 students annually across 20 tertiary institutions for 10 years.

He said, “OPay is Nigeria’s foremost fintech with tens of millions of customers nationwide. Beyond financial services, we are passionate about social responsibility and committed to leaving a lasting impact on communities. With this scholarship, our vision is to support youths who are not just the leaders of tomorrow but already the leaders of today. BUK is our 18th partner institution, and we look forward to deepening this collaboration for greater impact,” Mr Itoro said.

In his remarks, the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Shamsuddeen Umar, described the intervention as both timely and critical. He emphasised that the university would strictly adhere to the MoU’s provisions while ensuring that deserving students benefit from the scheme.

“There has never been a time when students needed such support more than now. This intervention is very timely, and we are grateful to OPay. I want to assure you that BUK will strictly abide by the criteria outlined in the MoU. We preach and practice excellence, and we will ensure this initiative achieves its purpose,” The Dean said.

The ₦1.2 billion Ten-Year OPay Scholarship Programme covers tuition fees of student’s annually, across 20 tertiary institutions nationwide. BUK is the 18th institution to sign the partnership, as OPay continues its nationwide rollout to reach students in all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customer’s funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.