Sterling Bank, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has announced the first recipients of its ₦2 billion Beyond Education Scholarship, a groundbreaking nationwide initiative designed to fund university education for 600 exceptional young Nigerians and connect them to future careers in high-impact sectors.

The announcement reflects a major step in the Bank’s commitment to long-term, inclusive national development through strategic investment in human capital.

At its core, the Beyond Education program is built not just to provide scholarships, but to create real-world pathways to employment and socio-economic mobility.

Launched in June 2025, Beyond Education is Sterling Bank’s most ambitious education-focused intervention to date. The scholarship fully covers undergraduate tuition at two forward-looking, accredited institutions, Miva Open University, Nigeria’s first licensed online private university, and Hillside University of Science & Technology (HUST), a STEM-centered campus in Ekiti State.

Unlike conventional scholarship programs, Beyond Education is intentionally designed to support Nigeria’s critical development agenda. It aligns with Sterling’s HEART strategy, an investment framework focused on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.

The goal is to build a talent pipeline for sectors that are vital to the country’s future.

“This is more than a scholarship. It’s a national development strategy,” said Obinna Ukachukwu, Growth Executive for Consumer and Business Banking at Sterling Bank. “We’re closing the gap between education and employability. Our mission is to prepare young people for the future of work in sectors that matter most to Nigeria’s progress.”

The first 30 scholars were selected through a transparent, community-driven voting process open to Sterling Bank account holders. All nominees were thoroughly vetted to ensure they met admission requirements at the partner universities.

The inaugural winners are:

Abdulahi Afolabi, Damilare Tijani, Abdulwahab Eniafe, Abubakar Isah, Tahir Enesi Ibrahim, Julius Agbene Agbo, Chinedu Kelechi Patrick, Ayomide Ojo, Fyneseed Nwogu, Miracle Woyinmomoemi Daniel, Serene Clinton, Temiloluwa Orekunrin, Udeme Umoh, Victor Esogwa, Rosemary Kosipre, Ali Mohammed, Usman Isiaka Ololade, Kayode Aikulola, Saviour Philip, Ademola Afolabi, Emmanuel Enekwa, Bashir Sani Ibrahim, Ezekiel Adeseye, Deborah Umeaku, Abba Kaka Lawan, Haisam Sunusi Mahmuda, John Gumuan, Afan Ajiji, Bajepade Kehinde, and Chioma Igwe.

While the scholarship covers full tuition, recipients are responsible for associated costs such as internet access, learning materials, and living expenses, a structure designed for sustainability and scale.

To ensure effective rollout, nominations for the next round of candidates will pause until September 2025.

However, voting remains open, and verified nominees are encouraged to continue engaging their communities as the next cohort will be selected in the coming weeks.

With 570 scholarships still to be awarded, Sterling Bank remains committed to expanding access to quality education and helping shape a future-ready workforce for Nigeria.

Sterling Bank is a leading Nigerian financial institution recognized for its innovative HEART strategy, which channels investment into Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. The Bank is widely known for its inclusive banking models and purpose-led initiatives that deliver measurable impact. Learn more at www.sterling.ng.