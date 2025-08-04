Aradel Holdings Plc (“Aradel”, “Aradel Holdings”, “the Company” or “the Group”), Nigeria’s leading integrated indigenous energy company, announces its unaudited half year results for the period ended 30 June 2025.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Mr Adegbite Falade said the first half of 2025 was shaped by both opportunities and challenges for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. “Global geopolitical tensions continued to drive supply uncertainties and price volatility, while local operating conditions, from infrastructure to regulatory transitions, demanded resilience and adaptability.”

Going into the second half of the year, he commented: “As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we remain focused on executing our strategic priorities: enhancing shareholder value, maintaining operational excellence, and delivering responsibly in today’s changing energy landscape.” Below are details of the report.