In line with its commitment to education and youth empowerment, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, OPay, has announced its plans to award scholarships to students of Benue State University, marking the institution as the seventh beneficiary of its ₦1.2 billion 10-year scholarship scheme.

This initiative reinforces OPay’s commitment to empowering Nigeria’s youth and supporting academic excellence in tertiary institutions. The scholarship programme is designed to alleviate financial burdens for students, enabling them to focus on their studies and personal development. By reaching Benue State University, OPay continues its strategic plan to invest in future leaders.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Dauda Gotring, OPay’s MD/CEO highlighted the importance of education in nation-building and reiterated the company’s dedication to fostering opportunities for students across the nation. “We are proud to support these future leaders at Benue State University as part of our broader commitment to education and empowerment.”

The Vice Chancellor, Admin; Prof Tor Joe Iorapuu remarked “This generous donation from OPay marks a significant milestone. It provides a crucial safety net, ensuring that students can focus on their education. This contribution will have a lasting impact, empowering students to pursue their academic goals with confidence and stability”.

The beneficiaries of this initiative are not just students; they represent the hopes of their families and communities and OPay is playing a pivotal role in ensuring their dreams are acheived. This milestone follows the successful implementation of the scholarship programme in six other renowned universities this year.

While Benue State University is the seventh beneficiary, OPay has reassured Nigerians that its vision extends to other tertiary institutions nationwide. The scholarship initiative reflects OPay’s belief that education remains a powerful tool for driving progress and inclusivity.

As the programme expands, students from various regions of Nigeria can look forward to benefiting from this life-changing initiative, reaffirming OPay’s dedication to unlocking multiple potentials and creating a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

