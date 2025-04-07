Infinix, a trendy tech brand for young consumers, has officially unveiled its “Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan” alongside the launch of the brand-new NOTE 50 Series and AIoT family, marking a significant step into the wave of the

AI-powered Gen Beta era. This launch marks the brand’s first-ever vertical-format launch event and is powered by Infinix AI∞, making it a groundbreaking initiative. Under the theme “Welcome to Gen Beta,” Infinix invites young users worldwide to embrace the Beta·AI era, symbolized by the codename “Gen Beta” — a generation driven by curiosity, innovation, and limitless possibilities in AI technology. At the heart of this transformation is Infinix AI∞, which seamlessly integrates AI into everyday life, evolving beyond a mere tool to become an essential part of creativity, productivity, and entertainment.

“With the launch of the ‘Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan’, we aim to empower today’s youth, allowing them to experience AI-driven innovation firsthand. This is more than just a product upgrade—it’s a technological revolution that encourages young people to explore, experiment, and push the boundaries of AI’s role in daily life. We believe AI should be fun, intuitive, and deeply embedded in the way we live, work, and create,” said Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix.

Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan: From Functionality to Fun — AI as the Core

In response to the rapid advancement of AI technology, Infinix is not only developing powerful AI solutions but also making AI central to entertainment. Infinix unveils the “Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan” — a playground that connects all people and all devices, featuring constantly refreshed AI capabilities that deliver seamless upgrades, early access to innovations, and agile iterations.

Infinix AI∞ Lab continuously innovates to turn AI into a companion for young users, spanning AI-driven gaming, immersive entertainment, and interactive social experiences—all designed to build an exciting, AI-powered world. AI features in the AIXOS system will undergo a comprehensive Beta upgrade, ushering a new era for AI. More than just a technical upgrade, Infinix AI∞ Beta is a self-learning, ever-evolving system that seamlessly integrates AI into everyday life, enhancing gaming, creativity, and productivity while making AI more accessible than ever.

Elevating Gaming Adventures with Gen Beta Innovations

With the Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan, AI evolves from an assistant to a gaming companion, seamlessly integrating into adventures and bridging the virtual and real worlds.

Powered by the XBoost AI gaming engine, Infinix enhances gameplay with intelligent features. The AI Magic Box accelerates dialogues and auto-collects gear, keeping players immersed in the story while focusing on battles and exploration. Additionally, a long press on the power button activates One-Tap Infinix AI∞, instantly enabling enhanced Folax for E-sports Mode, Power Saving Mode, floating windows, and more—ensuring uninterrupted gameplay. ZoneTouch Master refines controls based on user habits for greater precision, while the Magic Voice Changer adds fun by modifying voice styles.

Infinix AI∞at Your Fingers

Infinix AI∞ redefines interaction by merging scattered functions into a seamless One-Tap Infinix AI∞ feature. With a single tap, Folax allows users to access over 1,000 smart living options—such as identifying landmarks, menus, and questions—thereby simplifying everyday tasks. Additionally, users can now leverage DeepSeek’s advanced deep thinking mode to engage in more nuanced and substantive conversations.

The Infinix AI∞ creative assistant empowers users with instant tools for seamless creativity. AI Eraser removes unwanted objects, AI Cutout extracts subjects effortlessly, and AI Wallpaper Generator crafts unique designs in one tap. AI Mosaic protects privacy by auto-blurring sensitive details. For content creation, AI Writing refines text, while AI Note transforms sketches into AIGC artworks in styles like anime, pixel art, and cyberpunk.

In communication, Infinix AI∞ ensures effortless conversations. Real-time Call Translator enables smooth multilingual calls, AI Auto Answer filters calls intelligently, and Speech Enhancement reduces noise for crystal-clear audio. Call Summary records key details, making it easier to manage work and personal tasks.

Infinix NOTE 50 Series:A New Definition of AI Flagship

Building on the seamless integration of Infinix AI∞ across daily tasks, creativity, and communication, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series elevates these technologies into a flagship-level experience. As Infinix’s first AI phone featuring One-Tap Infinix AI∞, the NOTE 50 Series merges contextual assistance and creative tools into a single-touch AI Agent, Folax. Additionally, Infinix AI∞ now includes heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring—exclusive to the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G and NOTE 50 Pro models—with built-in sensors providing real-time health data without the need for extra devices.

Thoughtfully designed for modern users, the NOTE 50 Series strikes the perfect balance between durability and advanced technology. Crafted with high-performance ArmorAlloy™ metal, the series achieves an optimal blend of strength and performance. The innovative HyperCasting Tech introduces an integrated metal die-casting process from the automotive industry to smartphones for the first time, reducing 22 components and lowering structural weight by 10%. This results in enhanced reliability and improved heat dissipation. Meanwhile, the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G’s 5.5G Open-Air Network ensures superior connectivity even in complex environments.

The NOTE 50 Series also delivers major upgrades in imaging and battery performance. The NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G features a 100X periscope telephoto lens with up to 6X lossless zoom, enhanced by Infinix AI∞ RAW calibration for sharp, detailed low-light shots. Its battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, while PowerReserve technology extends ultra-low power endurance, keeping the phone functional even at 1% battery for a smooth, lasting experience.

AIoT Family: From Phones to All-Scenario Smart Experience

Infinix’s AI transformation extends beyond smartphones to an Infinix AI Ecosystem. The brand is building a complete AIoT ecosystem around Infinix AI∞, encompassing products like AI Buds, AI Ring, and AI Glasses.

The Infinix AI Ring blends fashion with technology, offering AI-powered health tracking, an ergonomic design, and all-week battery life. Its smart charging case ensures convenient power management, while AI-driven exercise tracking enhances the user’s fitness experience. The AI Buds, planned to launch on Indiegogo through a global crowdfunding campaign, will provide advanced AI services to users worldwide. They support real-time translation in 162 languages, feature hybrid ANC technology for immersive audio, and come with a touchscreen charging case for intuitive control. AI Glasses delivers premium open-ear audio and smart assistance, while AI Glasses Pro adds an HD camera for scene recognition, instant capture, and real-time translation in a lightweight design.

Adding a playful touch to the AIoT lineup, the AI Blind Box Figures combine AI technology with the thrill of blind box collectibles. Each figure features a unique AI companion with distinct personalities, emotions, and voices, delivering a personalized and interactive experience that blends technology with entertainment.

The Gen Beta Era Has Arrived, AI Within Reach

Infinix has actively embraced the era of vertical-screen streaming media, hosting its first vertical-screen launch event live on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram channels. This groundbreaking livestream integrated AI-driven interactions and AI-curated creative elements, redefining the launch experience. By adopting a streaming format tailored to young audiences, this launch integrates creativity not only into the event’s content but also into its presentation, making the AI experience more immersive and engaging.

With the launch of the NOTE 50 Series, AIoT Family, and Infinix AI∞, the Gen Beta era officially begins. To keep users at the forefront of innovation, Infinix will roll out monthly XOS updates and Folax feature enhancements. This ensures seamless access to cutting-edge AI technology, delivering an ever-evolving, smarter experience. Welcome to Gen Beta—where AI is not only smart but also fun, immersive, and truly yours. Infinix invites you to discover the One-Tap Infinix AI∞ feature via the NOTE 50 Series, delivering a simple, intuitive experience that makes interacting with AI effortless.

* All data come from Infinix laboratories. The testing data may vary slightly between different test versions and testing environments.

* Features powered by XBoost AI game engine will roll out in XOS Beta—stay tuned for updates. Infinix AI∞ Lab continues pushing AI innovation to enhance gaming with deeper immersion, personalization, and efficiency.

* Infinix plans to make the AI Ring Pro, AI Glasses, and AI Blind Box available in Q2 and Q3 2025, with product-specific additional features to be rolled out throughout the year.

