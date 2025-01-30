The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) posted a record-breaking generation of N21.6 trillion in revenue for the year 2024, surpassing its target of N19.4 trillion. The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji disclosed this in his keynote speech at the opening of a two-day 2025 FIRS Management retreat holding at Fraser Suites, Abuja on Thursday. With the success, the Service has set for itself a revenue generation target of N25.2 trillion for the current year, 2025.

Elated over the big haul, Mr Adedeji declared: “This was no small feat. It was the result of your resilience, professionalism, and dedication, coupled with visionary leadership and a strategic focus on the pillars of people, technology, and processes.

“But let me remind you that this success is not just ours to celebrate. The FIRS is more than a revenue authority; it is a cornerstone of our nation’s economic stability, a vital pillar upholding Nigeria’s progress, and an agent of renewed hope for all Nigerians.

“Our work enables the delivery of critical infrastructure, social services, and opportunities that transform lives. We are not just staff members; we are agents of the nation, entrusted with a responsibility that goes far beyond the walls of this organisation”.

Mr Adedeji said the year 2024 was pivotal in laying a solid foundation for transforming the Federal Inland Revenue Service into a globally recognised, efficient, and trusted revenue authority. He added that the year marked a period of strategic growth, positioning the Service as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic progress.

Mr Adedeji stated further: “As we step confidently into 2025, we must carry forward the momentum of these achievements with renewed energy, a clear vision, and a meticulously designed roadmap. This year, our focus will be on consolidating and institutionalising our internal strengths to ensure long-term resilience and operational excellence.

“This year, our mission is both ambitious and transformative: to build a service of excellence defined by the expertise of our people, the modernization of our facilities, and the innovative use of technology to enhance our processes. This mission is not just about sustaining our success but about consistently elevating our impact and solidifying our position as a model revenue authority on the global stage.

“To achieve this, we have outlined a strategic roadmap, anchored on three critical pillars:

Capacity Building and Training: We will empower our workforce with the tools, knowledge, and skills needed to excel in modern tax administration. Through targeted, high-impact training programmes, aligned with global best practices, we will enable you to navigate complexities, embrace innovation, and provide stellar service to taxpayers.”

He stated that technology would drive the Service’s transformation in 2025. “By expanding our integrated tax administration systems, unifying national platforms on collection, leveraging emerging technologies, and enhancing taxpayer-facing platforms, we will create seamless, efficient, and transparent processes that redefine the taxpayer experience,” he said.

Mr Adedeji called on the staff and management of the Service to embrace 2025 with courage and purpose by turning challenges into opportunities and possibilities into achievements. “Together, we will propel FIRS to unparalleled heights, setting a new benchmark for distinction and redefining what success means.”

The chairman said the FIRS would leverage technology to curb the problem of leakages in revenue collection. He stressed that as service providers, the FIRS is working for the prosperity of the people and the economy.

The management retreat is themed “Building as high-performing FIRS: Elevating performance through collaboration and innovation.”

