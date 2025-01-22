Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has declared that his administration will not negotiate with criminals perpetuating evil acts in the state. He made the declaration while hosting the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation, Major-General Ibikunle Ademola Ajose, during a courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Katsina State.

Mr Radda said the state government can only go into a peace deal with the bandits on some laid down conditions to ensure lasting peace, adding that the negotiation can only be successful with the full acceptance and involvement of the concerned members of the communities. The governor revealed that a stakeholder engagement committee has been established to ensure community involvement in peace-building initiatives, expressing openness to supporting genuine repentance and reintegration.

“The bandits are our brothers born within us, but choose to be criminals. Those who sincerely surrender and seek to rebuild their lives will find support from our administration…We are prepared to provide resources for their reintegration and livestock management, enabling them to become productive members of society,” Mr Radda Stated.

Governor Radda further reaffirmed Katsina State’s substantial investment in security infrastructure, surpassing many states in the federation. He pledged continued logistical support to address fuel supply challenges and maintain operational effectiveness.

Mr Radda commended the exceptional leadership of the Division and Brigade Commanders, describing it as exemplary by personally leading operations and demonstrating unwavering dedication. He emphasised that these efforts, combined with the collaborative operations of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, and Katsina Community Watch Corps, have yielded significant improvements in the state’s security.

“Our farmers can now cultivate their lands and transport their produce to market…This tangible progress demonstrates the effectiveness of our joint security strategies,” the governor stated.

Earlier, General Ajose explained that he was in Katsina State as part of his first quarter operational visit to all states under the 8th Division which includes Katsina, to discuss with the state government the newly launched Operation Safe Northwest. “This initiative aims to mobilise communities, enhance security operations and foster sustainable peace,” he explained.

General Ajose also noted the Chief of Defense Staff had written to the four states within the Zone on the recent developments, particularly reports of some bandits expressing interest in negotiating peace. “It is important to state categorically that the Nigerian Army does not engage in negotiations with criminals or bandits, we are committed to exploring holistic approaches to address this persistent and wicked challenge,” he said.

The GOC however, expressed appreciation to Governor Radda over the consistent support to security operations in the state. He cited the release of funds for development of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) as one of such gestures.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Faruk Jobe, Chief of Staff, AbdulKadir Mamman Nasir, Principal Private Secretary to the governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji and some members of the State Executive Council.

