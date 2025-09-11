The Kwara State government has announced plans to incorporate Measles Rubella (MR) vaccination into its routine immunisation programme state-wide, starting October.

The Director of Primary Healthcare System, at the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Michael Oguntoye, made this known in Ilorin on Thursday.

Mr Oguntoye, who spoke at a Media Orientation on Integrated Measles Rubella Vaccination said the integrated campaigns would help to deliver multiple vaccines and other health services simultaneously, improving efficiency and access for caregivers.

According to him, Kwara is among the first states to commence the integration of MR into routine immunisation, calling on the media to support the state-wide dissemination of the upcoming exercise.

He noted that the MR vaccination effort relies on public awareness and integrated campaigns to enhance coverage and curb outbreaks.

The director added that the federal government has invested heavily on immunisation programmes and health services, which is aimed at achieving high vaccination rates, improve efficiency, and protect children from preventable diseases.

In his presentation, Adekunle Salaudeen, a Consultant for the International Vaccine Access Centre (IVAC), described measles as a highly infectious viral disease.

Mr Salaudeen explained that the disease is characterised by fever, maculopapular rash, fever, cough, conjunctivitis, and coryza (runny nose).

“It can lead to severe complications like pneumonia, encephalitis, and death, especially in young children and immunocompromised individuals,” he said.

“Measles is a leading cause of death among young children worldwide.”

The expert stated that Rubella is also known as German measles, typically causing mild measles-like illness in children and adults.

Mr Salaudeen explained that Rubella infection in early pregnancy can result in severe birth defects known as Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS).

“Between 2019 and 2024, Nigeria reported a total of 94,305 confirmed measles cases with 719 deaths, reflecting a case fatality rate of approximately 0.76 per cent,” he said.

He revealed that the North-east region recorded the highest number of confirmed measles cases in the country.

Mr Salaudeen therefore underscores the importance of vaccination to prevent these diseases and safeguard the lives of children in Kwara and Nigeria as a whole.

In his remarks, Usman Danlami, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) representative expressed the support of the organisation towards improving the health of the people in the state.

Mr Danlami called on the media to help spread awareness about the importance of vaccinating more children in Kwara. (NAN)