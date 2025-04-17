The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, says Africa has a unique opportunity to benefit from the shifting global balance of power.
He made this statement on Thursday during the inauguration session of the Agora Policy Forum, held in Abuja.
According to the minister, the existing order has been unfavourable to African countries and has not provided a level playing field for the continent.
However, with Russia and China driving a shift toward a multipolar world, he emphasised that Africa must strategically position itself to take advantage of the changing global landscape.
|
“We see the existing order deconstructing. It was an order that did not present a level playing field for Nigeria and Africa, in terms of access to financing and markets and the tools to facilitate peace, prosperity and opportunity. As that order breaks down, what follows is much less clear,” he said.
Mr Tuggar also said Nigeria, as the region’s key power, must actively help create a modern and dynamic order that reflects its national and shared interests.
“The responsibility is fundamentally diplomatic: securitisation shifts thinking from strategic to tactical, to a reduction in the space for dialogue, compromise and manoeuvre,” he said. “Security more than ever tilts towards hardware and technology. Diplomacy at its best is a very human process of interaction.”
“There are moments when diplomatic routes have failed, and the national interest must be defended by force. But sequencing is everything. Lives and livelihoods depend on it,” he added.
An evolving foreign policy for Nigeria
PREMIUM TIMES reports that Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and also has the largest economy in the region. Nigeria has thus anchored its foreign policy on playing leadership roles in Africa where it has led development and stabilisation initiatives in countries like Liberia and Sierra Leone.
On Thursday, the minister stated that although Nigeria’s foreign policy has traditionally been anchored on Africa as its centrepiece, the principles must evolve to reflect changing realities.
He declared that as global power shifts toward multi-polarity, Nigeria is focused on greater strategic autonomy in its international engagements.
“We are strengthening our bilateral relations with emerging powers like China, India, and Brazil while maintaining constructive partnerships with the United States, the European Union, and traditional allies.
“We aim to ensure that Nigeria is not merely a passive actor in global affairs but an active shaper of outcomes that align with our national interests.”
He also stated that the country is priortising economic diplomacy to attract foreign investment, improve trade, and secure development financing.
READ ALSO: Foreign policy and the path to peace in a dangerous neighbourhood, By Yusuf Tuggar
“The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Afcfta) presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to consolidate its position as a regional economic hub,” he said.
He further urged Nigeria to focus on evidence-based policymaking and a commitment to both national and continental advancement.
Mr Tuggar said, “A nation’s foreign policy is only as firm as the intellectual and strategic framework that underpins it.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999