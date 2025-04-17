The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, says Africa has a unique opportunity to benefit from the shifting global balance of power.

He made this statement on Thursday during the inauguration session of the Agora Policy Forum, held in Abuja.

According to the minister, the existing order has been unfavourable to African countries and has not provided a level playing field for the continent.

However, with Russia and China driving a shift toward a multipolar world, he emphasised that Africa must strategically position itself to take advantage of the changing global landscape.

“We see the existing order deconstructing. It was an order that did not present a level playing field for Nigeria and Africa, in terms of access to financing and markets and the tools to facilitate peace, prosperity and opportunity. As that order breaks down, what follows is much less clear,” he said.

Mr Tuggar also said Nigeria, as the region’s key power, must actively help create a modern and dynamic order that reflects its national and shared interests.

“The responsibility is fundamentally diplomatic: securitisation shifts thinking from strategic to tactical, to a reduction in the space for dialogue, compromise and manoeuvre,” he said. “Security more than ever tilts towards hardware and technology. Diplomacy at its best is a very human process of interaction.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“There are moments when diplomatic routes have failed, and the national interest must be defended by force. But sequencing is everything. Lives and livelihoods depend on it,” he added.

An evolving foreign policy for Nigeria

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and also has the largest economy in the region. Nigeria has thus anchored its foreign policy on playing leadership roles in Africa where it has led development and stabilisation initiatives in countries like Liberia and Sierra Leone.

On Thursday, the minister stated that although Nigeria’s foreign policy has traditionally been anchored on Africa as its centrepiece, the principles must evolve to reflect changing realities.

He declared that as global power shifts toward multi-polarity, Nigeria is focused on greater strategic autonomy in its international engagements.

“We are strengthening our bilateral relations with emerging powers like China, India, and Brazil while maintaining constructive partnerships with the United States, the European Union, and traditional allies.

“We aim to ensure that Nigeria is not merely a passive actor in global affairs but an active shaper of outcomes that align with our national interests.”

He also stated that the country is priortising economic diplomacy to attract foreign investment, improve trade, and secure development financing.

“The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Afcfta) presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to consolidate its position as a regional economic hub,” he said.

He further urged Nigeria to focus on evidence-based policymaking and a commitment to both national and continental advancement.

Mr Tuggar said, “A nation’s foreign policy is only as firm as the intellectual and strategic framework that underpins it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

