Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment.
Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the allegation during an interview with Arise Television on Friday.
The senator detailed an incident from 8 December 2023, when she and her husband visited Mr Akpabio’s residence in Akwa Ibom State.
She said during the visit, the senate president made inappropriate advances towards her, even in the presence of her husband.
The senator also made reference to another incident where Mr Akpabio allegedly told her to “to be taking care of her” if she wants her motion to always be taken on the floor of the Senate.
The Kogi senator had already filed a suit against the senate president and Mfon Patrick, a senior legislative aide to Mr Akpabio, over alleged defamation.
In the suit, the senator demanded N100 billion in general damages and N300 million as litigation costs.
Details later…
