Tragedy struck on Saturday in Nnewichi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, when hoodlums killed three siblings in an apartment.

The slain children, a boy and two girls were aged between five and nine.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the hoodlums invaded the residence while the children were eating, killed them and dumped their bodies in a freezer inside their apartment.

This newspaper learnt that the victim’s mother, Chikazor Ejezie, a lecturer and nurse, had gone to work during the incident.

The father, Udochukwu Ejezie, works in Edo State and was at work during the attack.

Mr Ejezie told reporters that he was in Edo when his wife called to inform him of the incident, which prompted him to return home.

“When my wife got home, she didn’t see the children. She and others searched for them, even at the church where they served as altar boys and girls, but they weren’t there.

“Eventually, in desperation, they opened the deep freezer, and that’s where their bodies were found,” he narrated.

The distraught father said their bungalow apartment houses two other tenants alongside the landlord.

“Their bodies have been taken to the morgue, and the case has been reported to the Central Police Station in Nnewi.

“The police are investigating. I am devastated. Three of my children were killed at the same time by unknown people,” Mr Ejezie lamented.

Police speak

When contacted on Monday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Obono, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The bodies have been recovered, and the commissioner of police has transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for thorough investigation,” he said in a WhatsApp message in response to enquiries about the incident.

