The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, over “the failure to account for the missing N18.6 billion meant for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) Office Complex.”

Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas are sued for themselves and on behalf of all members of the National Assembly. Joined in the suit as a respondent is the National Assembly Service Commission.

SERAP’s lawsuit followed the grave allegations documented in the latest 2022 annual report published by the Auditor-General of the Federation on 9 September 2025.

In the suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/2457/2025 filed last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio, Mr Abbas and the NASC to account for the whereabouts of ₦18.6bn meant for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission Office Complex.”

SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio, Mr Abbas and the NASC to disclose the name of the alleged ‘fictitious construction company’ that collected N18.6 billion for the construction of the National Assembly Commission Office Complex.”

SERAP is also seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio, Mr Abbas and the NASC to provide the assessment reports, bid advertisements, bid quotations and construction contract, minutes of Tender Board’s meetings and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Approval for the complex project.”

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that, “The allegations that ₦18.6 billion meant for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission Office Complex is misappropriated or diverted are a grave violation of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], and international anticorruption standards.”

SERAP is also arguing that, “Nigerians have the right to know the whereabouts of the ₦18.6 billion and details of the contractors that collected the money. Granting the reliefs sought would serve legitimate public interests.”

According to SERAP, “Directing and compelling Mr Akpabio, Mr Abbas and the NASC to account for and explain the whereabouts of the ₦18.6 billion and details of the contractors that collected the money would build trust in democratic institutions and strengthen the rule of law.”

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Andrew Nwankwo, read in part: “the National Assembly ought to live up to its constitutional responsibilities by upholding and defending the basic principles of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.”

“Granting the reliefs sought would also improve public confidence and trust in the ability of the National Assembly to exercise their constitutional and oversight responsibilities, and to adhere to the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.”

“According to the recently published 2022 audited report by the Auditor General of the Federation, the National Assembly Service Commission paid over N11.6 billion [N11,647,302,594,00] to ‘an unknown construction company’ for ‘the construction the Commission’s Complex within 24 months.’”

“The payment was reportedly made on 11 August 2020. But ‘the contract was inflated by over N6.9 billion [N6,930,000.000.00]’ and the money was reportedly paid to the construction company on 29 November 2023’ ‘for the conversion of the roof garden to office space.’”

“The contract was reportedly awarded without a Bill of Quantity (BOQ) for the upward of the contract, and the ‘BOQ for the contract of N11.6 billion was not priced.’”

“Both contracts were reportedly awarded without any needs assessment, newspaper advertisements, bidding process, contract agreement, bidders’ quotations and without any approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). There was also no ‘Bureau of Public Procurement’s Certificate of ‘No Objection’.’”

“The Auditor-General fears the N18.6 billion of public funds budgeted for ‘the construction of the Commission’s Office Complex and the conversion of the roof garden to office space’ may have been diverted, misappropriated or stolen. He wants the money accounted for.”

“These grave violations reflect the continuing failure of the National Assembly and its commission to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability.”

“Granting the reliefs sought would ensure that those suspected to be responsible for the diversion and misappropriation of the N18.6 billion are brought to justice and facilitate the recovery of any proceeds of corruption.”

“Poor and vulnerable Nigerians continue to bear the heavy economic and social costs of corruption. Corruption exposes them to additional costs to pay for health, education and administrative services.”

“Corruption traps the majority of Nigerians in poverty and deprives them of opportunities. The National Assembly therefore has a responsibility to curb it.”

“Allegations of corruption continue to undermine economic development, violate social justice, and destroy trust in economic, social, and political institutions, as well as lead to deficient public services.”

“Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution requires public institutions including the National Assembly and its commission to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.”

“Section 13 of the Nigerian Constitution imposes clear responsibility on the National Assembly and its commission to conform to, observe and apply the provisions of Chapter 2 of the constitution.”

“Under Section 16(1)(a)(b), the National Assembly and its commission have the obligations to ‘harness the resources of the nation and promote national prosperity and an efficient, a dynamic and self-reliant economy’, and to ‘secure the maximum welfare, freedom and happiness of every citizen.’”

“Section 16(2) further provides that, ‘the material resources of the nation are harnessed and distributed as best as possible to serve the common good.’”

“Nigeria has made legally binding commitments under the UN Convention against Corruption to ensure accountability in the management of public resources.”

“Articles 5 and 9 of the UN Convention against Corruption also impose legal obligations on the National Assembly to ensure proper management of public affairs and public funds. These commitments ought to be fully upheld and respected.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.