As President Donald Trump continues his tenure in office, his aggressive trade policies are shaping global markets, including Africa.

Mr Trump’s tariff agenda, characterised by protectionist policies and increased duties on imports, is having far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s trade space and overall economic stability.

While Nigeria is not a direct target of Mr Trump’s tariff crusade—primarily aimed at China and other major exporters—the secondary effects of such policies are creating economic headwinds for Africa’s largest economy. Mr Trump’s America-first stance is disrupting global supply chains, impacting commodity prices, and reconfiguring international trade dynamics in ways that inevitably affect Nigeria.

The Global Impact

Mr Trump’s tariffs are not only affecting U.S. trade relations with China but are also causing ripple effects throughout the global economy. Increased tariffs on key industrial goods have led to inflationary pressures in several countries, disrupted manufacturing sectors worldwide, and slowed global economic growth. Developing nations like Nigeria, which rely heavily on imports and foreign investments, are particularly vulnerable to these shifts.

Moreover, heightened trade tensions have led to capital flight from emerging markets to more stable economies, further depreciating the Nigerian Naira and increasing the cost of foreign loans. The instability in global trade has also created uncertainty for multinational corporations operating in Africa, potentially affecting job creation and technology transfers.

The Oil Factor

Nigeria, as an oil-dependent economy, is particularly vulnerable to the fluctuations in global demand and pricing. Mr Trump’s trade war with China has led to global oil price volatility due to weakened Chinese demand. The continuation of high-stakes tariff battles could once again lead to unpredictable swings in the price of crude oil, Nigeria’s primary export and a major source of government revenue.

If China’s economy slows under the weight of new tariffs, its demand for oil could decline, dragging down prices. Given that oil revenue accounts for over 80% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, this scenario could lead to budget deficits, currency devaluation, and economic instability.

Manufacturing and Trade Diversion

Mr Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods have pushed American companies to seek alternative sources for imports. While this presents a potential opportunity for Nigeria to position itself as an alternative trading partner, the reality is more complex. Nigeria’s manufacturing sector still faces significant challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, inconsistent power supply, and bureaucratic hurdles that limit its competitiveness in the global market.

Moreover, supply chain disruptions resulting from trade conflicts have driven up production costs, affecting Nigerian businesses reliant on imports for raw materials and equipment. Increased costs have trickled down to consumers, exacerbating inflation and reducing purchasing power.

Nigeria’s Engagement with the U.S. and Other Economic Powerhouses

Nigeria’s economic ties with the United States remain crucial, particularly through trade agreements such as the U.S. Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

However, Mr Trump’s transactional approach to trade means African nations, including Nigeria, could face increased scrutiny over trade deals and stricter conditions for market access.

At the same time, Nigeria has been strengthening its relationships with other economic powerhouses such as China, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. China remains Nigeria’s largest trading partner, with heavy investments in infrastructure and energy. Should the U.S. impose further tariffs on China, Chinese firms may shift their focus toward deeper engagement in Africa, providing Nigeria with new investment opportunities but also raising concerns over debt sustainability.

Nigeria must also look to regional trade integration through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which presents an opportunity to reduce reliance on Western and Asian markets and enhance intra-African trade. Diversifying economic partnerships and fostering stronger trade agreements with multiple global players will help Nigeria navigate the uncertainties of Trump’s trade policies.

The Way Forward

To mitigate the fallout from Trump’s tariff policies, Nigeria must adopt proactive strategies. Diversification remains the key to economic resilience. Strengthening non-oil sectors such as agriculture, technology, and manufacturing will be crucial in reducing vulnerability to global trade shocks.

Additionally, Nigeria must leverage AfCFTA to boost intra-African trade, reducing reliance on Western and Chinese markets. Investing in infrastructure, improving ease of doing business, and fostering an environment conducive to manufacturing will enhance Nigeria’s ability to capitalize on shifting global trade dynamics.

Conclusion

Trump’s tariff agenda is sending ripples across global markets, with Nigeria’s economy caught in the crosscurrents. While challenges abound, so do opportunities—Nigeria can either brace for the impact or position itself strategically to benefit from the new trade order. Strengthening economic ties with the U.S., China, and other global players, while leveraging regional trade initiatives, will be crucial in ensuring long-term economic stability. The choices made today will determine Nigeria’s economic trajectory in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Victor Liman was the former Chief Trade Negotiator of Nigeria and Acting Director General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations. He was also the Head and Trade Commissioner, Nigeria Regional Investment and Trade Office, Shanghai, China; with concurrent mandate to oversee the South Asian countries’ trade relations with Nigeria.

Mr Liman could be reached via vboffiong@gmail.com

