Once renowned for its impressive size, superior quality, and affordability, the Abuja yam was a highly prized commodity across Nigeria, particularly in the Southwest.
However, the devastating combination of rural insecurity and climate change has pushed this beloved staple to the edge of extinction.
The alarming rise in kidnappings and threats by armed groups in areas like Kuje, Abuja, has made farming a perilous endeavor, forcing many to abandon yam cultivation altogether.
Despite efforts to bolster security, the scarcity of Abuja yams continues to worsen, imperiling a culinary tradition and the livelihoods of those who depend on it.
