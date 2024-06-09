As the Hajj pilgrimage commences, Nigeria has confirmed its preparedness and readiness for the exercise.
During a briefing with journalists at Muna on Sunday, the Head of the Medical Team of the National Hajj Commission, Abubakar Isma’il, assured that all necessary preparations have been completed for a successful Hajj operation in both Minna and Arafat.
“We are fully prepared to provide medical care to pilgrims at both locations,’ he stated, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims during the exercise.”
He also urged Nigerian pilgrims to take necessary precautions against the extreme heat expected during the Arafat which is on Saturday.
