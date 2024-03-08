First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged state Governors and Lawmakers to enact legislation prescribing capital punishment for kidnapping.

She expressed deep dismay at the heart-wrenching act of kidnapping innocent children, whom she referred to as the future of the nation.

Mrs Tinubu made these statements on Friday during an interaction with journalists following a meeting with the National Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

She characterized the kidnappers as cowardly for primarily targeting women and children, labeling their actions as inhumane and deserving of corresponding treatment.

“They are cowards. Our hearts bleed. I call on the state governments that once we take hold of them, they deserve capital punishments. Why can’t they take men of their size, why are they touching women and children”.

