With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continuing in June, Victor Osimhen, who spearheaded the team’s attack, spoke about the unfortunate cyberbullying of Alex Iwobi, which the captain, Ahmed Musa, addressed on Monday.

“I urge Nigerians that cyberbullying is bad because we are also humans. Sometimes we make mistakes. Sometimes we have a good game, and we’ll get the hype. But of course, when you criticise, you have to be constructive when doing this type of things.

“I think, to be fair, what they have done to Alex [Iwobi] is out of this world and not good. They should also look at his mental health because there are some of us that can take this to heart and then keep on grinding. And there are some of us that it gets to our heads, and they will lose focus, and we will lose form. So I think we are rallying around him. We have spoken to him individually and collectively.

