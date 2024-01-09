Last year, amidst persistent rainfall and the subsequent release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo dam, communities across over 26 of Nigeria’s 36 states were inundated by flooding between the month of August and October 2022.
Within that period, official tally from the Nigerian authorities indicated that over 600 fatalities were recorded, while more than 1.4 million citizens were displaced.
