At the ongoing climate change conference in Dubai, there has been calls to phase out fossil fuels which account for over 70 percent of Greenhouse Gas emissions.
According to scientists, tackling the ongoing climate crisis caused by climate change is impossible without the elimination of fossil fuels.
Nigeria’s position as stated by the junior minister of environment Ishaq Salako notes that Nigeria might as well be lifeless as a result.
Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and its economy depends heavily on oil.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999