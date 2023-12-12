At the ongoing climate change conference in Dubai, there has been calls to phase out fossil fuels which account for over 70 percent of Greenhouse Gas emissions.

According to scientists, tackling the ongoing climate crisis caused by climate change is impossible without the elimination of fossil fuels.

Nigeria’s position as stated by the junior minister of environment Ishaq Salako notes that Nigeria might as well be lifeless as a result.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and its economy depends heavily on oil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

