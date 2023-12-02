Nigeria joins other world leaders in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28).

The annual gathering which tackles climate change and related issues this year is off to a historic start with the operationalisation of the loss and damage fund.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar speaks to PREMIUM TIMES about Nigeria’s engagement at conference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

