Nigeria joins other world leaders in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28).
The annual gathering which tackles climate change and related issues this year is off to a historic start with the operationalisation of the loss and damage fund.
Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar speaks to PREMIUM TIMES about Nigeria’s engagement at conference.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999