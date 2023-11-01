President Bola Tinubu had on Monday, during the weekly FEC meeting, complained about how those not permitted to enter the council chamber were allowed in, including his 37-year-old son.

“Last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council, including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind… That is not acceptable,” Mr Tinubu said.

FEC meeting

He further named those permitted to have access to the chamber, including Hadiza Usman, special adviser on policy coordination; Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy; Hakeem Muri-Okunola, principal private secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, private secretary.

FEC is the cabinet of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is part of the executive branch of the country’s government.

Section 144 (5) of the Constitution recognises the “executive council of the Federation” (the Federal Executive Council) as the “body of Ministers of the Government of the Federation, howsoever called, established by the President and charged with such responsibilities for the functions of government as the President.

The weekly meeting of the council is presided over by the president and attended by the vice president who is the deputy chairman, secretary to the government of the federation, head of service of the federation, ministers and some top aides of the president.

The meetings are now held on Mondays as against Wednesdays it was held during the previous administrations.

