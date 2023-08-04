Nigeria, like many developing nations, has been grappling with the detrimental effects of brain drain, particularly in the health sector.
This shortage of skilled health workers directly affects the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for Nigerian citizens.
Health experts identified the factors that cause the brain drain in the country’s health sector.
They also highlighted key incentives that would encourage Nigerian healthcare professionals to stay and attract those who have already emigrated to return to the country.
