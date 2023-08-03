Titilope Fadare is a Multimedia journalist with Premium Times and has practised Journalism for five years.

Her interests range from women, children, politics to Internally Displaced Persons and Persons living with Disability

She was one of the winners of the 2021 Facebook Africa Video Storytellers Programme.

She obtained a degree in English Language from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

She can be reached on Twitter @tittyfady