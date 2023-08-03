Primary Health Centres (PHCs) play a vital role in providing essential healthcare services to communities, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
However, the state of PHCs in Nigeria has been a subject of concern.
A new government’s tenure has begun and Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of a failed Primary Health Care system suggest ways the current administration can fix the issue in the video.
