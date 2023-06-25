President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed an investment of $520 million in specialised agro-processing zones by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He praised the president of the multilateral institution, Adewunmi Adesina, for further opening up the economy for investments that provide job opportunities and poverty reduction.

Receiving Mr Adesina after the two-day summit on A New Global Financing Pact in Paris, Mr Tinubu said the agro-industrial project strengthens an area of the country’s competitive advantage as he listed other areas of priority that require Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The Nigerian leader urged the bank to inject funds into projects that target women and youth empowerment, while appreciating the AfDB president for his vision of setting up a Youth Entrepreneurship Bank in Nigeria that will provide credit, skills and other support for young Nigerians.

