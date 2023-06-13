Former Nigeria president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr Jonathan said he was at the villa to intimate the president on his activities in the West Africa subregion.

“I came to intimate the president on some continental and sub-continental bodies. I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and the chairman of Africa Elders Forum.

“So there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents,” Mr Jonathan said.

