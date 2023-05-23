President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the policies taken by his administration were deliberately made for the development of the country.
He stated this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the new Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja.
He said the ban on importation of foreign rice, for instance, was one of such policies.
“I deliberately close the borders. I said it is either you eat what you grow or you grow what you eat and later Nigerians appreciated it,” he said.
