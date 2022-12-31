President Muhammadu Buhari says the Ajaokuta Steel Complex will generate $1.6 billion annually and provide 500,000 estimated jobs for Nigerian youths.

The president explained how the federal government achieved the resolution of all legal entanglements that had bogged down the progress of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

According to him, the project stands to benefit the people of the state immensely.

“No other single project holds the key to unlocking this vast potential as much as the Ajaokuta Steel Complex which we inherited as a long moribund complex strangulating under a tangle of local and international commercial disputes.

“I am glad to report that as we begin to round off in office, we can genuinely say that our administration has rescued Ajaokuta from all legal disabilities.

”It is now ready for concessioning to a private investor with the right profiles to put it to work for Nigeria in general and Kogi in particular.

”The process has cost this federal government over 400 million dollars far, but I consider it money well spent as we move closer to achieving our objective of transforming Kogi State into Nigeria’s iron and steel powerhouse,” he said.

Mr Buhari added: “The benefits of getting Ajaokuta Steel Complex working again are numerous. It would provide over 500,000 estimated jobs and more than $1.6 billion in annual income to the Nigerian economy.

