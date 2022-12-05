In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the director general of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu, said the self-testing policy was introduced to empower people to take charge of knowing their HIV status.

Mr Aliyu noted that some people wish to know their status but are unwilling to visit health facilities due to fears attached to testing positive for the virus.

“With self-testing, an individual can know their status within a private space and decide on how to control the information.”

He said with this new approach more and more persons will get tested and “we can close the gap in the first 95 per cent target of UNAIDS.”

Mr Aliyu, however, said until HIV testing reaches the key population like Ms Daniel, the country may not meet the 2030 target.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

