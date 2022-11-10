President Muhammadu Buhari has declared support for the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the three largest denominations of the naira.

President Buhari said reasons given to him by the CBN convinced him that the economy stood to benefit from the reduction in inflation, currency counterfeiting and the excess cash in circulation.

”People with illicit money buried under the soil will have a challenge with this but workers, businesses with legitimate incomes will face no difficulties at all”

