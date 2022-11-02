On October 26, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced it would redesign the naira notes of N200, N500 and N1,000.

According to the apex bank, this is to reduce the amount of money in circulation, control inflation and tackle counterfeiting.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele said ” the will discourage ransom payment as large volumes of money wont be accessed”.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Nigeria has redesigned its currency.

Here are 10 modifications that have been introduced on Nigeria’s currency since independence in 1960.

1 – Currency form changed

In 1962, the inscription “Federation of Nigeria was changed to ” Federal Republic of Nigeria” on the notes to reflect Nigeria’s republican status after gaining Independence in 1960.

2 – Change of name

In 1973, Nigeria switched to naira from pound as the legal tender. At that time, one naira was worth ten shillings and it become the major unit. The kobo was regarded as the minor unit. A hundred kobo was equivalent to a naira.

3 – ₦20 Bank note introduced

In 1977, a new ₦20 banknote was introduced which had the image of a prominent citizen, late Head of state, General Murtala Mohammed, for the first time. It was also the highest denomination at the time and was produced due to the growth of the country’s economy.

4 – Three new naira notes introduced

In 1979, ₦1, ₦5, ₦10 were introduced in different colors in the same dimension as the N20 note. The notes had portraits of prominent Nigerians and imageries that carried the diversities of the country’s culture at the back.

5 – Colours of bank notes changed

In 1984, there were color changes on all the Bank notes except 50 kobo to control the withdrawal of the money to foreign countries.

6 – More bank notes introduced

₦100, ₦200, ₦500 and ₦1000 notes were created in December 1999, November 2000, April 2001 and October 2005 respectively to expand the country’s economy, facilitate trade and create a working payment process.

7 – Polymer introduced

In 2007, a polymer N20 banknote was introduced for the first time. This was done as part of the government’s activities to reform the economy.

Also, the ₦1 and 50K coins were redesigned and the ₦2 coin was created.

8 – More bank notes changed to polymer

In 2009, N50, N10 and N5 notes were changed to polymer seeing the benefits with N20 note.

9 – N50 naira note introduced

To celebrate Nigeria’s 59th anniversary, a new N50 naira note was created in 2010.

10 – Redesign of N100 note

To mark 100th anniversary of Nigeria’s amalgamation in 1914, the N100 note was redesigned in December 19, 2014.

Meanwhile, the new naira design are expected to be circulating by December 15, 2022 while the old notes would still be used continue till January 31, 2023.