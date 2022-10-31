The Nigerian government has frowned at the travel advisories issued by some embassies to their personnel in Nigeria, urging its citizens and other residents to go about their businesses without fear.
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, stated this when he addressed State House correspondents after an emergency security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999